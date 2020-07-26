Turkmenistan's five-month demand for Turkish cars revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of cars from Turkey to Turkmenistan grew by 16.9 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to $9.6 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In May 2020, the export of cars from Turkey to Turkmenistan dropped by 51 percent compared to May 2019, and made up $1.1 million.

The export of cars from Turkey to foreign markets decreased by 33.1 percent from January through May 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $8.7 billion.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of cars for the reporting period made up 14.2 percent of the country's total export.

In May 2020, Turkey exported $1.2 billion worth of cars to world markets, which is 56.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey's export of cars for May 2020 amounted to 12.1 percent of the country's total export.

Over the past 12 months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported the cars worth over $26.2 billion abroad.

