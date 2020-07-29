France's import of Turkish-made leather products down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The export of leather products from Turkey to France decreased by 35.8 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting $20.1 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Turkey’s export of leather products to France decreased by 34.4 percent in June 2020 compared to June 2019 and amounted to $4.1 million.

Turkey’s export of leather products to the world markets decreased by 24.1 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and reached $630.5 million.

The export of leather products from Turkey amounted to 0.8 percent of the country’s total export volume over the reporting period.

Turkey’s export of leather products to the world markets amounted to $101.5 million in June 2020, which is 15.8 percent more compared to the same month of 2019.

The export of leather products from Turkey amounted to 0.8 percent of the country’s total export volume in June 2020.

