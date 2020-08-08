Turkey records decline in carpet export in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of carpets from Turkey to world markets dropped by 10.9 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up slightly over $1 billion, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of carpets abroad for the reporting period amounted to 1.4 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

"In June 2020, Turkey exported carpets worth $195.1 million to foreign markets, which is 47.3 percent more compared to June 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets in June this year amounted to 1.4 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last twelve months (from June 2019 through June 2020), Turkey exported carpets worth over $2.4 billion.

In May 2020, Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets amounted to slightly over $117.3 million, which is 50.2 percent less compared to May 2019, making up 1.2 percent of the country’s total export.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey exported carpets worth over $2.3 billion.

