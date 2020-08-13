Turkey reports 1,243 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirmed 1,243 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total diagnosed cases to 245,635, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, 21 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,912, Koca tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 66,892 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 5,521,880, he said.

A total of 968 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 228,057 in Turkey since the outbreak.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.