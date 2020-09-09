Preschoolers, 1st graders due back in school this month

As the coronavirus challenge continues, only Turkey's youngest students are due back in class later this month, officials said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"On Sept. 21, we will start face-to-face education with only preschool and first-year students," said Education Minister Ziya Selcuk.

Selçuk added that face-to-face education for all the grades will be re-evaluated three weeks after classes begin on Sept. 21.

Remote learning will continue through national broadcaster TRT's Education Information Network (EBA) channels and live courses.

Through EBA, all teachers can carry out live lessons.

Also, during the new term, students will be able to develop their academic and social skills by downloading apps prepared to improve their reading, comprehension, and math skills.

EBA Support Point areas were also established in schools and various institutions to ensure students lacking a computer or internet access at home can still benefit from the courses.

Turkey developed EBA this spring after the country switched to distance learning for middle and high schools as part of measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.