Serbia to further boost ties with Turkey, President Vucic says

Serbia wants to further develop friendly relations with Turkey in the future, said the country's president Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Aleksandar Vucic's remarks came after a working lunch with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.

"(With Turkey) we want to keep our best level relations and further develop friendly ties in the future," said Vucic.

Turkey has an important influence in the Western Balkans, he stressed, adding that there existed excellent communication between the two countries.

''This is very important from our perspective. Turkey is one of the most important regional powers and also a one moving to a more prominent position in the world with each passing day,'' said Vucic.