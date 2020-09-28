Turkey unveils data on cargo shipment via its ports from Saudi Arabia

Turkey 28 September 2020 11:52 (UTC+04:00)
Gas sales of Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation down Oil&Gas 12:51
Russian Foreign Ministry calls for utmost restraint over situation in Nagorno Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:46
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan Finance 12:40
Protest condemning Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan held in Istanbul Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Some int'l organizations showing biased position Politics 12:25
Generation of Iran's Bandar Abbas TPP disclosed Oil&Gas 12:24
Assistant to Azerbaijan's President: Police department, town for IDPs in Tartar shelled Politics 12:06
US hopes to expand co-op with Turkmenistan through different dialogues Business 11:53
Heydar Aliyev International Airport to temporarily operate in limited mode Transport 11:53
Turkey unveils data on cargo shipment via its ports from Saudi Arabia Turkey 11:52
COVID-19 cases exceed 5000 in Georgia Georgia 11:50
Jean-Francois Mansel: Clashes between Armenia, Azerbaijan - result of int'l community's passivity Politics 11:47
Azerbaijani army continues operations to liberate occupied lands Politics 11:43
Value of Iran's exports via Mehran customs announced Business 11:37
Azerbaijan's Agro Service lowers fertilizer prices Economy 11:37
Former Czech PM: it is great challenge for int’l community to bring peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:35
Cargo handling volumes from Israel through Turkish ports unveiled Transport 11:33
Georgia to increase snail exports Business 11:32
Federation Council praises further dev't of Russian-Turkmen inter-parliamentary dialogue Business 11:32
China ready to make efforts to further develop bilateral partnership with Turkmenistan Business 11:25
Russian bank to open representative office in Uzbekistan Business 11:20
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office taking steps that Armenian servicemen punished within int'l law Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:14
French president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:08
Assistant to President of Azerbaijan gives interview to Al Jazeera Media Network in connection with latest provocations of Armenia (VIDEO) Politics 11:04
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:02
Iran declares volume of sugar beet to be produced Business 11:01
National Iranian Copper Industries Company boosts its sales Business 10:44
Volume of cargo transshipment from Japan through Turkish ports revealed Transport 10:43
Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu: Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan is clear violation of int’l law Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:42
Former Bosnian foreign minister: Ignoring UN resolutions on Nagorno Karabakh threatening global peace Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:40
UN must stop Armenia's military provocations - Lebanese lawyer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:38
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 28 Finance 10:36
Deputy PM: Heroic Azerbaijani army continues its victorious advance Politics 10:36
ARETI inform Turkmenistan about promotion of number of joint projects Business 10:24
Iranian currency rates for September 28 Finance 10:23
Italian senators condemn Armenia's provocation against Azerbaijan Politics 10:21
Russian analyst: Rocket-artillery strike on civilian population of Azerbaijan logically reflects essence of fascist regime in Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:17
High grounds around Azerbaijani Talysh village cleared of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 10:13
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to tea farmers Finance 10:12
Volume of tea leaves purchased in Iran revealed Business 10:07
Donald Trump: US looking closely into conflict escalation in Nagorno Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan pass 55,000 Uzbekistan 09:38
MP: Azerbaijan only wants liberation of its lands Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:38
Armenian confirms 15 more deaths among soldiers Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian armed forces deliberately target civilians, infrastructure Politics 09:37
Azerbaijani, Estonian MFAs discuss ongoing provocative steps of Armenia Politics 09:36
Iran to produce phosphate fertilizer Business 09:29
Iran to accelerate release of essential goods from customs Transport 09:27
Iran's NISOC announces tender to buy spare parts Tenders 09:25
Monetary and banking policies, the reason behind Iran`s sharp price rises Finance 09:11
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Iran Transport 09:06
Shipment costs in Iran increases Transport 09:04
Armenian army suffers heavy losses as result of hostilities Politics 08:53
Time for dialogue ran out, Armenia deserves int’l repudiation, says Peter Tase Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:39
NGIC: World needs to be reminded that Armenia utterly failed to comply UN Security Council resolutions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:38
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran hold phone conversation Politics 08:25
Armenian military forces shelling Azerbaijani Terter city Politics 08:23
Two more tanks belonging to Armenian armed forces destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:18
Armenia's deliberate targeting of civilians is gross violation of int’l humanitarian law: Turkish expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:00
TAP increases Swiss investment in Albania by 16 times Oil&Gas 07:49
Landslides kill 10 in Indonesia's North Kalimantan Other News 07:39
Azerbaijani army forces continue to destroy Armenian military equipment Politics 07:09
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers holds phone talk with US Deputy Secretary of State Politics 07:09
Oil edges lower as rising virus cases cloud demand recovery outlook Oil&Gas 06:36
U.S. judge blocks Trump administration TikTok app store ban World 05:18
US warns Iraq about possible shutdown of embassy in Baghdad US 04:06
13 Boko Haram militants surrender to Nigerian troops World 03:16
Wildfires in California grow to 3.6 mln acres US 02:33
Israel reports 3,926 new COVID-19 cases, 231,026 in total Israel 01:47
Several more military equipment units of Armenia destroyed Politics 01:18
US urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilities immediately Politics 00:57
Massacre in Mexican bar leaves 11 people dead Other News 00:25
5.3-magnitude quake hits 6 km ENE of Masagua, Guatemala Other News 27 September 23:55
Armenia confirms lose of several occupied regions of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 September 23:11
Iran assigns more credit to develop Kermanshah Province Business 27 September 22:53
Power plants put into operation in Iran's Khuzestan Province Oil&Gas 27 September 22:52
Energy Community: Georgia has big potential to become regional gas trading center Oil&Gas 27 September 22:50
President Ilham Aliyev: We are on right path, we are defending ourselves, we do not lay claim to anyone else's lands Politics 27 September 22:23
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office: Measures being taken to bring Armenian servicemen to justice Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 September 22:22
President Ilham Aliyev: I warned Armenia Politics 27 September 22:18
President Ilham Aliyev: I congratulate all people of Azerbaijan! Politics 27 September 22:17
President Ilham Aliyev: Army building always top priority of my activity Politics 27 September 22:16
Azerbaijani president: As result of our focused, tireless efforts, world has broad picture of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict today Politics 27 September 22:10
Azerbaijani president: Several occupied Azerbaijani settlements have been liberated Politics 27 September 22:06
Azerbaijani president: There is high morale in all our military units, formations Politics 27 September 22:05
President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone in their place, are ready to support our army and state at any time Politics 27 September 22:03
Azerbaijani president: Armenia once again shows that its policy of aggression against Azerbaijan continues, this policy shows fascist essence of Armenia to whole world Politics 27 September 21:58
Azerbaijani State Service for Mobilization: Martial law does not mean immediate mobilization Politics 27 September 21:49
Qatar reports 234 new COVID-19 cases, 125,084 in total Arab World 27 September 21:42
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Ammunition depot of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 27 September 21:00
Azerbaijan to appeal to int'l organizations to hold tribunal over Armenia Politics 27 September 20:45
Defense ministry: Azerbaijani armed forces destroy lot of manpower and military equipment Politics 27 September 20:37
President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree declaring martial law Politics 27 September 20:37
Turkish Foreign Minister: Armenia once again gets response on battlefield Politics 27 September 20:35
EU official Joseph Borel expresses serious concern over situation in region during phone call with Azerbaijani MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 September 20:30
Assistant to president: Azerbaijani army achieves major strategic advantage by liberation of Murovdag Politics 27 September 20:25
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani armed forces continue to liberate occupied territories Politics 27 September 20:20
Polish MFA expresses deep concern with reported military clashes around Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 September 20:13
MFA: Iran ready to employ all of its capacities to help establish a ceasefire Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 September 20:10
Five members of Azerbaijani family killed as result of Armenian shelling Politics 27 September 20:07
