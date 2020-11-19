Coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise in Turkey as recoveries cross 364,000

Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Turkey as the country registered 4,542 new cases Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Meanwhile, 2,918 patients recovered in the past day, as the total number of recoveries surpassed 364,500.

With the 123 new casualties, the total death toll has hit 11,943, while 3,850 patients remain seriously ill.

Turkey continues to test over 150,000 people per day as the total number of tests reached nearly 17 million, over one-fifth of the total population.

The bed occupancy rate at Turkish hospitals currently stands at 54.7% while 37.6% of ventilators are in use.

With a 99.6% filiation rate, Turkish health authorities continue their contact tracing efforts.

Turkey is braced for a new stage in restrictions as the number of coronavirus patients surges. As of Friday evening, restaurants and cafes will be shut down, and on Saturday, the first weekend curfew in months, though partial, will be in force.

According to the new measures, a partial curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. will be imposed nationwide on weekends.

Schools will remain shut for the remainder of the first semester, with students switching to online education.

Restaurants and cafes will be barred from hosting customers and will only be allowed to provide delivery and takeout orders.

Businesses such as grocery stores, shopping malls and hair salons had their operating hours limited to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A previously introduced partial curfew throughout the week for senior citizens, aged 65 and older, would be expanded to include youth aged 20 and younger.