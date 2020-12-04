Turkey reports over 32,736 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey registered 32,736 more coronavirus infections, including 6,903 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 520,070.
As many as 4,811 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 423,142, while the death toll rose to 14,509, with 193 new casualties.
More than 194,435 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 19.14 million.
The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,703.
