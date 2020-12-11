Russian citizens buy less real estate properties in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Russian citizens purchased 1,447 real estate properties in Turkey from January through August 2020, which is 244 real estate properties less than in the same period of 2019, the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster told Trend.

The number of real estate properties acquired by the citizens of Russia in Turkey in August 2020 reached 366, which is 154 real estate properties more than in August 2019.

Meanwhile, 170,408 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 54.2 percent more compared to August of last year.

According to the directorate, 3,893 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey in August 2020, which is by 8 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

