Turkish Trade Ministry says export of steel to Uzbekistan slumps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Zhale Qasimova - Trend:

The value of steel export from Turkey to Uzbekistan plunged by 47.71 percent in the past nine months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having stood at $23.7 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In September 2020, Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan slumped by 43.2 percent compared to September 2019 and amounted to $2.76 million.

Steel exports from Turkey to global markets decreased by 14.7 percent from January through September 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $8.9 billion.

The ministry said that Turkey’s steel exports made up 8.2 percent of the country's total exports over the reporting period.

In September 2020, Turkey exported steel to international markets in the amount of $1.1 billion, which is 2.6 percent less compared to September 2019, the ministry noted.

At the same time, Turkey’s steel exports in September 2020 accounted for 7.4 percent of the country's overall exports.

Over the past 12 months (from September 2019 through September 2020), Turkey exported the steel worth over $12.2 billion to foreign markets.

