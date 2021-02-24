Turkey registers more than 9 500 new coronavirus cases
Turkey reported 9 561 new coronavirus cases and 72 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 660 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.6 million.
As many as 5 297 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 540 293, while the death toll climbed to 28 285.
An additional 124 015 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 32.6 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 200.
