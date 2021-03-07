Turkey records dropping revenues from cement export to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

Trend:

Turkey’s revenues from exporting cement to Georgia decreased by 34.4 percent in January 2021 compared to the same month of 2020, having made up over $2.1 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Turkey exported cement worth over $279.2 million to global markets, which is 3 percent less than in January of the previous year.

Thus, Turkey’s cement exports amounted to 2.1 percent of the country's total exports for the reporting month.

Over the past 12 months (from January 2020 through January 2021), Turkey exported cement in the amount of more than $3.7 billion.