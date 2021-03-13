Turkish universities feature on 'World's Top 500' list

Three Turkish universities have been placed among the world's best universities, according to a compilation of 11 ranking systems from around the world assessing higher education. Middle East Technical University (METU), Hacettepe and Koç universities have become the country's most successful universities, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The universities were included in three of the "World's Top 500 Universities” rankings made by 11 ranking institutions, said a report by the University Ranking by Academic Performance Research Laboratory (URAP) of METU.

METU URAP published the results of the rankings for 203 universities in Turkey. The universities were evaluated by 11 ranking institutions, including METU URAP, Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), Centre for Science and Technology Studies Leiden (LEIDEN), National Taiwan University (NTU), Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings (QS), Round University Ranking (RUR), Scimago Institutions Rankings (SCIMAGO), Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE), US News & World Report (US News) and Ranking of World Universities (WEBOMETRICS).