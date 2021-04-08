Turkey registers more than 54 700 new coronavirus cases
Turkey reported 54 740 new coronavirus cases and 276 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 2 203 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 3,6 million.
As many as 35 503 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 194 978, while the death toll climbed to 32 943.
An additional 302 108 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 40 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 604.