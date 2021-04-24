US makes very big mistake towards Turkey - Turkish presidential administration

Turkey 24 April 2021 20:49 (UTC+04:00)
US makes very big mistake towards Turkey - Turkish presidential administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

By using the word "genocide" related to the events of 1915, US President Joe Biden made a big mistake in relation to Turkey, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend.

"Instead of confirming the claims of the Armenian diaspora, President Biden should have called for an investigation into these events,” the administration said. “The US must understand that this is a serious blow to the relations between Ankara and Washington and Biden's statements will not remain without consequences."

“Despite Biden's statements, we once again affirm that there was no genocide against Armenians in Turkey, and Biden's statements have no legal basis," the administration said.

US President Jozeph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

