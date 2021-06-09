Over 18 mln vaccinated against COVID-19 in Turkey

The total number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Turkey exceeded 18 million on Tuesday, said the Turkish Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Out of Turkey's nearly 84 million population, a total of 18,114,000 people have so far been vaccinated since the mass vaccination campaign started on Jan. 14 after the Turkish authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Turkey on Tuesday reported 6,609 new COVID-19 cases, including 557 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 5,300,236.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 86 to 48,341, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,173,186 after 5,836 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 225,527 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 55,899,143.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.