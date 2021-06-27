Turkish parliamentary delegation discusses Karabakh issue in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The Turkish parliamentary delegation discussed in the US the state and prospects of the US-Turkey relations, the situation in the South Caucasus and Afghanistan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament Akif Cagatay Kilic, who led the delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly during his visit to the US said, Trend reports with reference to Anadolu.

The delegation consisted of the representatives of both the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party and the country's leading opposition structures.

Turkish parliamentarians held the talks with lawmakers from both parties in the US Senate, representatives of the Jewish lobby and members of the US Chamber of Commerce.

"We have demonstrated to the interlocutors that the leading parties act as a united front in connection with the issues having importance to Turkey's national interests," Kilic said at a press conference at the US embassy in Washington.

"The topic of the Nagorno-Karabakh region was also touched upon during the meetings in the US," head of the Foreign Affairs Committee said.

"The US is well aware that Turkey supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue," Kilic said. "The occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia is a reality recognized at the UN level. We again brought Ankara's position on this issue to the attention of the US representatives."

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee also drew attention to the discussion of the topic of Afghanistan and Ankara's readiness to support the Afghan people in Washington.

"The technical negotiations between the US and Turkey on the issue of ensuring the security of Hamid Karzai International Airport are underway," Kilic added.