Qatar's 4M2021 import of Turkish-made cars up in value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

The value of export of cars from Turkey to Qatar in the first 4 months of 2021 has grown, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, in the reporting period this indicator rose by 4.6 percent, compared to the same period of 2020, making up over $7.9 million.

In April 2021, the export of Turkish-made cars to Qatar was by 85.1 percent more than in April of last year, reaching $2.3 million, the ministry said.

Turkey's car exports to the international market rose by 34.1 percent from January through April 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $10.1 billion.

As the ministry said, in April 2021, Turkey exported cars worth over $2.4 billion to global markets, which is surge of 3.1 times on annual basis.

Over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021), Turkey’s exports of cars amounted to more than $28.1 billion.