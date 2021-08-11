Turkey registers 26,597 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday registered 26,597 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,968,868, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 124 to 52,437, while 14,954 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

A total of 264,647 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination since Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 42.55 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 30.47 million have taken the second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 79.01 million doses, including third booster jabs.