All wildfires in Turkey taken under control - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12
Firefighters in Turkey managed to take control of all wildfires in the country's territory, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter on Aug.12, Trend reports citing TASS.
"All wildfires in our country have been brought under control, cooling work continues," noted Pakdemirli.
