Total capital of Georgian companies in Turkey grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Some 16 companies with Georgian capital were registered in Turkey from January through June 2021, which is 8 companies less compared to the same period of 2020, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) told Trend.

The total capital of companies with Georgian capital registered in Turkey in the first half of this year amounted to 3.97 million Turkish liras ($463,271), while in the same period of 2020 this figure was 391,000 liras ($45,626), TOBB said.

"During this period, most of the companies with Georgian capital were registered in Istanbul - 12. Their total capital amounted to 2.2 million liras ($256,724)," the union stated.

Of the total number of registered companies, one operates in the construction industry, 7 - in wholesale and retail trade, two - in the field of transport and logistics.

As reported, the rest of the companies with Georgian capital are involved in other sectors of the economy, TOBB said.

The total capital of 7 wholesale and retail companies registered during the reporting period amounted to 1.96 million liras ($228,718).