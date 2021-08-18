Death toll from floods in Turkey rises to 78
The death toll from floods in Turkey has risen to 64, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Floods caused by heavy rain hit the Black Sea region in the north of the country on Wednesday, leaving 62 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, a Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement said.
15 others died in the Sinop province and one more person in the Bartin province.
