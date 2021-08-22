Turkey records increase in sales of local real estates by Iranian citizens in 7M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

The number of real estates bought by Iranian citizens in Turkey from January to July 2021 increased, Trend reports citing the Turkish State Authority on Land Cadastre and Real Estate Purchase and Sale.

According to the authority, this indicator amounted to 3,689, which is the growth of 512 properties year on year.

In July 2021, Iranian citizens purchased 619 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 12 properties more compared to July 2020, said the authority.

Overall, in the reporting month, 107,785 real estate properties were sold in the country, which is 53 percent less compared to July of last year. Meanwhile, foreigners purchased 4,495 properties in the country, an increase of 64 percent on annual basis.