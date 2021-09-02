Turkey’s export of defense products up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2
Trend:
Turkey increased the export of defense products by 49.8 percent from January through August 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $1.8 billion, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on Sept. 2.
Thus, Turkey exported defense products worth $284.7 million in August 2021, which is 60.5 percent more than in the same month of 2020.
Turkey’s export of defense products reached $2.9 billion over the past 12 months (August 2020 - August 2021).
