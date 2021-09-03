Turkey records rise in export value of clothes from January through August 2021

Turkey 3 September 2021 11:27 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey records rise in export value of clothes from January through August 2021
Latest
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.3 Georgia 12:37
Azerbaijani president takes part in laying foundation of another residential complex within preferential housing project in Sumgayit Politics 12:35
Baku Stock Exchange shares data on transactions in corporate securities for 8M2021 Finance 12:33
Economic life recovers and goes back to normal — Putin Russia 12:32
German services sector drives growth as recovery persists Europe 12:30
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of secondary school No. 20 in Sumgayit Politics 12:25
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of new Azmonbat enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Politics 12:16
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Sumgayit Court Complex Politics 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Sumgayit Politics 12:14
Georgia sees increase in Consumer Price Index Business 12:09
Baku Stock Exchange releases latest data on transactions of securities Finance 12:06
Tatneft, Uzbeknefteqaz implement projects for low-tonnage gas chemistry Oil&Gas 12:06
Kazakhstan to resume regular flights to Hungary Transport 12:04
KazMunayGas, Shell to assess implementing pilot project on CCUS technology use Oil&Gas 12:03
Kazakhstan-Israel trade twofold down amid COVID-19 Business 12:01
Uzbeknefteqaz plans to transfer several gas stations to Tatneft Oil&Gas 12:00
Islamic Development Bank Group Private Sector Institutions hosts Private Sector Forum 2021 Arab World 11:59
SOCAR Turkey announces change in shareholder structure Oil&Gas 11:56
EBRD to allocate funds to for backing up Turkmen construction sector manufacturer Finance 11:54
Pension savings value on decrease in Kazakhstan Business 11:50
Israel appoints first ambassador to Bahrain Israel 11:27
Turkey records rise in export value of clothes from January through August 2021 Turkey 11:27
Lending to trade and services up in Azerbaijan Finance 11:26
Vaccination campaign in Dushanbe completed by over 91% Tajikistan 11:25
Ukraine eyes to organize Azerbaijani light oil transportation via Druzhba pipeline – ministry Oil&Gas 11:23
Baku Stock Exchange unveils 8M2021 data on transactions in gov't securities Finance 11:14
Oil prices mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report, more gains eyed Oil&Gas 11:13
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 11:10
Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha Politics 11:08
Azercell again announces English language courses for journalists! Economy 11:07
Georgia waves off accepting AstraZeneca vaccine for free, due to unpopularity Georgia 11:07
Turkey's export value of furniture, wood grows in 8M2021 Turkey 10:55
Over 133 mb of ACG oil transshipped via Ceyhan terminal YTD Oil&Gas 10:33
Russia’s Atomflot may supply electricity to Kazakh-operated 'Baimskaya' project Business 10:30
Cars of European and Japanese production remain in demand in Baku Commentary 10:27
Sberbank to support Kazakhstan's digital transformation Oil&Gas 10:26
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 10:24
Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector and Jaiz Bank-Nigeria sign LoF agreement Arab World 10:20
Azerbaijan nearing completion of 'Victory Road' to Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 10:16
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment via local ports from Romania in 7M2021 Turkey 10:15
Argentina appoints new ambassador to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:14
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.3 Uzbekistan 10:08
WHO rep in Azerbaijan says evaluation of new COVID-19 vaccines continues Society 10:04
Schneider Electric powers Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field Society 10:00
Kazakhstan reveals data on latest grain harvesting activities Kazakhstan 09:59
US Embassy in Uzbekistan opens tender to buy goods Tenders 09:48
Turkey sees growth in chemical export value for 8M2021 Turkey 09:48
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender for overhaul services Business 09:29
Britain to raise taxes to pay for social care Economy 08:57
Imported car sales in South Korea up 1 pct in August amid pandemic Business 08:29
Azerbaijan to benefit from country-specific technical assistance of IMF's capacity dev't center Business 08:05
4,930 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:36
South Korea's 5G users top 17 mln in July ICT 06:58
Renaissance executives agree to pay around $7 bln to settle tax dispute with IRS -source Finance 06:17
Sber, Gazprombank to provide $2.7 bln loan to Russian Copper Company Business 05:32
Canada's trade surplus down in July Economy 04:49
Ireland's Q2 GDP up nearly 22 pct y-on-y to 109.3 bln euros Economy 04:10
Japanese beauty retailer DHC to quit S. Korean business Business 03:31
Afghanistan shows deficiency in EU's strategic autonomy comes with price - top diplomat Europe 02:56
Israeli students return to school amid surge in COVID-19 cases Israel 02:20
Lebanon signs 1.2-mln-euro agreement with French Development Agency Arab World 01:45
Britain announces new Myanmar sanctions Europe 01:12
UK records another 38,154 coronavirus cases Europe 00:35
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to start exporting products abroad through e-commerce Economy 00:01
Turkey reports 20,004 recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 2 September 23:22
Ford U.S. sales in August drop 33.1 pct Business 2 September 23:01
China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 bln for "common prosperity" Business 2 September 22:38
Uzbekistan to strengthen trade, economic ties with IsDB member countries Economy 2 September 22:15
Several countries thank Georgia for transit of their citizens evacuated from Afghanistan Georgia 2 September 21:57
Turkmenistan, Japan talk prospects for bilateral cooperation Turkmenistan 2 September 21:54
S Africa, Tunisia & Ireland urge boosting ties with Iran Iran 2 September 21:17
Kazakhstan considering development of homemade pharmaceuticals against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 2 September 21:14
Kazakhstan holds closing Ceremony of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 2 September 21:02
COVID passports issued abroad valid in Azerbaijan - Cabinet of Ministers Society 2 September 20:51
Azerbaijan International Telecom company opens tender to buy IT equipment Tenders 2 September 20:47
Attempts at igniting aggressive separatist tendencies in Azerbaijani territories to be resolutely suppressed – MFA Politics 2 September 20:23
Azerbaijan appoints new director of Anti-AIDS Center Society 2 September 20:03
Volume of credit insurance market grows in Azerbaijan Finance 2 September 20:02
Turkey’s export of defense products up Turkey 2 September 19:43
Toyota may bring new models to Azerbaijan in 2022 - expert Transport 2 September 19:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Sept. 2 Society 2 September 19:18
Significant number of car dealers left Georgian market Business 2 September 19:17
Turkey increases export of electrical goods from January through August 2021 Turkey 2 September 19:16
Georgia implements project to support development of solar panel system Oil&Gas 2 September 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 3,759 more COVID-19 cases, 3,473 recoveries Society 2 September 18:58
COVID-19 exposes major vulnerabilities in Georgia’s development - USAID Business 2 September 18:54
Azerbaijan plans to implement projects based on "green technologies" in Aghdam city – Special rep of president Oil&Gas 2 September 18:53
New co-chair of OSCE MG from Russia to visit Azerbaijan Politics 2 September 18:47
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to be restored following most advanced int’l standards - Special rep of president Politics 2 September 18:32
Six-sided platform involving South Caucasian countries would meet interests of all its potential participants – Russian MFA Politics 2 September 18:29
Money supply in Georgia reaches new record level - NBG Finance 2 September 18:28
Georgia reveals amount of funds in funded pension system Finance 2 September 18:28
Georgian Railway ends first half of 2021 with loss Transport 2 September 18:16
Azerbaijan introducing new school subject on victory in Second Karabakh War Society 2 September 18:15
Georga launches cable car in Chiatura town Transport 2 September 18:12
Turkey welcomes personal of Azerbaijani Air Force involved in TurAz Sahini – 2021 exercises (PHOTO) Politics 2 September 18:12
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 September 18:02
Uzbek President offers IsDB new ideas for developing co-op Business 2 September 18:00
EU, EBRD make efforts to boost competitiveness of Georgian firms Business 2 September 18:00
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance services Tenders 2 September 17:57
