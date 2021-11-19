Turkey reveals cargo traffic stats for its Cesme port in 9M2021

Turkey 19 November 2021 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reveals cargo traffic stats for its Cesme port in 9M2021
IMF shares forecast on Kazakhstan's sustainable development Kazakhstan 15:33
India, Singapore in talks to resume commercial flights soon Other News 15:19
Azerbaijan may introduce new fines for legal entities and individuals Society 15:19
China’s demand growth for petroleum products to slow down in 2022 Oil&Gas 15:03
Azerbaijani state agency denies allegations of cancellation of citizens disability payments (PHOTO) Society 15:00
Smart City Azerbaijan developing concepts of creating "smart" cities and villages for liberated lands Economy 14:48
Azerbaijan discloses income from communication services in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Economy 14:41
Georgia sharply increases oil imports from Azerbaijan Georgia 14:37
Europe, Asia Pacific to see highest oil demand growth in 2022 Oil&Gas 14:31
Azerbaijan significantly improves digital infrastructure for disability assessment - state agency Society 14:23
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 14:06
Baku has all necessary conditions for participants of 35th FIG World Championships - US gymnast Society 14:05
UBS revises India's GDP growth forecast to 9.5% from 8.9% for FY22 Other News 14:03
Azerbaijan unveils Mikhail Malkin’s score at 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO) Society 14:02
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan interested in simplifying cargo transportation through Azerbaijan Transport 14:01
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases cargo, passenger traffic in 9M2021 Economy 14:00
Turkey reveals cargo traffic stats for its Cesme port in 9M2021 Turkey 14:00
Baku - like second home, gymnast Luuk Swinkels says Society 13:30
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 19 Uzbekistan 13:24
Georgia names its top trading partners by exports Georgia 13:24
Expo 2020 Dubai hosts events dedicated to Azerbaijan's National Day (PHOTO) Politics 13:16
Georgia shares data on trade turnover with Azerbaijan Georgia 13:06
Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance on border with Iran (PHOTO) Politics 12:58
IFC reveals funds allocated to support Azerbaijan’s private sector Economy 12:51
Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases — crisis center Russia 12:43
Georgia shares data on TOP-5 import partners for 10M2021 Georgia 12:25
KPMG in Azerbaijan welcomes new Partner, Head of Advisory Finance 12:19
Students of BHOS become winners of international scientific conference (PHOTO) Society 12:17
NEQSOL Holding supported Azerbaijan Investment & Culture Summit Economy 12:16
Command-staff exercises held in one of formations of Azerbaijani Land Forces (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Turkey discloses number of companies with Azerbaijani capital registered in 10M2021 Turkey 12:14
Azerbaijan's tourism agency prepares project for tourism dev’t in Karabakh Tourism 12:14
Azerbaijani parliament to consider amendment to law on ID cards Society 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new Bilajari locomotive depot (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:07
Second day of 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 12:06
Georgia's foreign trade turnover increases Georgia 11:56
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 19 Georgia 11:56
Ukrainian Bees Airline to launch flights to Azerbaijan’s Ganja Transport 11:42
Kazakhstan among promising countries in digital economy - Agency for Protection and Dev’t of Competition Kazakhstan 11:35
Georgian domestic tourism shows positive recovery – PMC Georgia 11:29
Russian company names partner in Azerbaijan for upcoming release of IT products ICT 11:29
Oil market to flip from deficit to oversupply in Q2 2022 Oil&Gas 11:19
Gas prices in Europe to face additional upside pressure Oil&Gas 11:12
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Economy 10:55
Unilever bags $5 bln deal with CVC for tea business Europe 10:46
Facebook unblocks account of Russian expert previously banned due to Armenian users complaint Politics 10:41
UN adopts resolution initiated by President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Belarus, Azerbaijan discuss perspective areas for cooperation Economy 10:26
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria in 9M2021 Turkey 10:25
Money outflow from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Georgia 10:23
Azerbaijan notes increase in number of people receiving pensions on preferential terms Society 10:16
OPEC+ oil producers can run out of spare productive capacities within next year - Vortexa Arab World 10:11
Iran's affordable housing plan to reduce rising prices Construction 09:42
Iran's home appliances dominate domestic market Business 09:40
Italian army doctors to help Slovenia fight COVID-19 Europe 08:53
BSTDB reveals portfolio of signed operations in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Finance 08:29
Rare original copy of the US constitution auctioned for $43 million US 08:11
1,125 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:39
New U.S.-bound migrant caravan departs from south Mexico US 07:01
U.S. senators move to block $650 mln arms sale to Saudi Arabia US 06:16
Greece tightens restrictions for unvaccinated amid new COVID-19 wave Europe 05:34
Honda expects 3 plants to return to normal in Dec. Other News 04:51
France reports 20,366 new COVID-19 cases Europe 04:14
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Chinese Winter Olympics, Biden says US 04:08
Israel launches innovation cybersecurity lab for fintech systems Israel 03:29
Germany to limit public life for the unvaccinated Europe 02:48
UK records another 46,807 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:09
At least 2 injured after explosion at military base in Canada Other News 01:28
US sanctions 6 Iran nationals, one entity for interfering in 2020 elections US 00:43
Azerbaijani women chess players beat Italian team at European Championship Society 00:08
Tunisia has asked for financial aid: IMF Arab World 18 November 23:43
Apple's electric car could debut as soon as 2025 Other News 18 November 23:15
Turkish Halkbank interested in operating in Azerbaijan as financial organization Economy 18 November 22:49
Azerbaijani, Armenian teams see tie game in European Chess Championship Society 18 November 22:37
Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 18 November 22:18
Lifting sanctions Iran's goal in upcoming nuclear talks - FM Nuclear Program 18 November 21:44
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover amounts to $32.6 billion Uzbekistan 18 November 21:24
Erdogan, Herzog discuss Turkey-Israel ties, regional issues Turkey 18 November 21:17
Iran's rising inflation affects price of essential goods Finance 18 November 20:54
Iran's SAIPA automaker working on new car models Business 18 November 20:41
Baku reveals men’s and women’s individual trampoline teams reaching final within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships Society 18 November 20:17
Russia, US, Spain, UK, Portugal reach finals at FIG gymnastics championship in Baku Society 18 November 20:15
Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena is like home - Russian gymnast Society 18 November 20:12
Azerbaijan’s UHY audit company to support foreign investors in restoration of Karabakh Economy 18 November 20:09
Baku hosts working meeting with NATO experts (PHOTO) Politics 18 November 20:04
Azerbaijan discusses issues of ensuring budget transparency Economy 18 November 20:02
Renewables to limit gas producers' ability to win market share of coal, nuclear assets Oil&Gas 18 November 18:19
Turkey attaches great importance to stability in South Caucasus - minister Politics 18 November 18:18
Georgia’s economic activity showing increase – minister Georgia 18 November 18:12
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.18 Uzbekistan 18 November 18:11
Azerbaijan to hold auction for commissioning sand and gravel deposits Economy 18 November 18:10
Star ambassadors of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku highly appreciate its organization level (PHOTO) Society 18 November 18:05
Events on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan show that situation is still unstable -Putin Politics 18 November 17:59
Georgia shares data on electricity consumption in 10M2021 Georgia 18 November 17:58
Azerbaijan sees rise in average broadband internet download speed ICT 18 November 17:58
Gazprom can increase exports, as domestic storage requirements fulfilled Oil&Gas 18 November 17:45
Pfizer signs $5.3 billion COVID-19 pill deal with U.S. govt US 18 November 17:42
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia Politics 18 November 17:38
Gazprom to remain largest gas supplier to Europe Oil&Gas 18 November 17:37
Turkmenistan opens new textile complex in Ahal region Turkmenistan 18 November 17:33
