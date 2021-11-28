Importance of Zangazur corridor is obvious - Turkish President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

The importance of Zangazur corridor, through which a direct vehicle route will be created between Turkey and South Caucasus region, is obvious, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 15th Summit of Heads of Member States of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on November 28, Trend reports.

“Our efforts of developing transport infrastructure and reviving the modern Silk Road in our region continue,” the president said.

"The Turkish-led Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) passing through the Caspian Sea and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway testify to our efforts in this area,” President Erdogan said.