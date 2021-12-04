Great number of EU, NATO countries interested in Turkish drones - Cavushoglu

A huge number of European Union and NATO countries are interested in Turkish drones as well as the country’s defense industry in general, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said on Saturday, not indicating which the specific countries were, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking at the Global Strategies in Defense and Aerospace Industry Conference in the Antalya province, Cavushoglu said that several ministers and high-level officials praised the Turkish defense industry during his talks in Riga on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

The foreign minister also indicated that the industry served as a platform to enhance diplomacy and bilateral relations with several countries.

The foreign ministry will soon establish a defense industry department to further coordinate efforts in this regard, Turkey’s top diplomat added.

“Because you can't be strong at the table without being strong on the field. The way to be strong in the field is to have a domestic, national, effective and independent defense industry.”

"We live in a difficult geography. For our national security, we need to use our deterrent power together with diplomacy," Cavushoglu pointed out.