Turkey wishes Kazakhstan to achieve stability as soon as possible - Advisor to Turkish president

Turkish state and people wish brotherly Kazakhstan to find stability, peace and prosperity as soon as possible, Senior Advisor to the Turkish President Yalcin Topcu told Trend.

He noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the current chairman of the Organization of Turkic States, met with the leaders of other member states in connection with the events in Kazakhstan.

"At the same time, our Foreign Minister held talks with his colleagues. On the initiative of Kazakhstan, Turkey invited the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States to hold a meeting on January 11," Topcu said.

Topcu stressed that Turkey and the Organization of Turkic States will provide all-round support to brotherly Kazakhstan and will be next to the Kazakh people.

"The necessary steps will be taken to establish stability and prosperity in Kazakhstan. As representatives of the Turkic world, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Turkmen, Anatolian and Azerbaijani Turks wish to restore stability in Kazakhstan," he said.