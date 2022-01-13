Earthquake hits near Turkey’s Aegean coast

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

An earthquake with a 4.3 magnitude occurred near Turkey’s Aegean coast, Trend reports citing the Turkish media on Jan 13.

The epicenter of the quake was located off the coast of Urla district of Turkish Izmir province. The seismic center was located at a depth of 7,3 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.