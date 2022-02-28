Turkey continues to maintain close dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine - Erdogan
Turkey wants peace and stability in all regions, including the Black Sea region, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
According to him, Turkey continues to maintain close dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine.
