...
Several killed in traffic accident in Türkiye's west

Turkey Materials 12 June 2022 01:29
A passenger minibus has hit a tanker in western Türkiye on June 11, killing at least 7 and injuring 11, according to officials, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The accident occurred on the Balıkesir- Kütahya Highway, as the minibus was heading to a wedding ceremony.

The wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Although rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site, 11 people died at the scene.

An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway.

