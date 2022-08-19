Lviv meeting to contribute to peace in Ukraine, Erdogan tells Duda

A trilateral meeting in Lviv will contribute to the peace process in Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan thanked Duda for "providing support to his journey to Ukraine."

The president traveled to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the Polish border, for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres.

With Ukrainian airspace closed due to the ongoing war, the Turkish president's trip was "partially via Poland," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

In a phone call with Duba after meeting the Ukrainian and U.N. leaders, Erdogan said the trio "held talks which would hopefully contribute to the peace process in Ukraine."

Duda also invited Erdogan to Poland for talks, the statement added.