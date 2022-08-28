Türkiye to decide when to launch Syria operation against YPG - Altun

Türkiye itself will decide when it may launch a new counterterrorism operation across the border in northern Syria, according to the country's communications director, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Terrorists from the PKK's Syrian branch YPG are attacking both Turkish soldiers and Syrians living in Turkish-controlled areas near the border, Fahrettin Altun said when Norwegian daily Aftenposten asked when Türkiye will start an operation in northern Syria.

"There may be different approaches regarding the crisis on the ground. However, we believe that the fight against terrorism is the common denominator of all states that want peace and stability in the region," Altun said.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Türkiye has become a state that puts its own interests at the center, he added.

"Of course, there is some exchange of ideas between the states. However, at the end of the day, no step that Türkiye will take is subject to anyone's permission or consent," he stressed.