With mediation of Turkey, another exchange of prisoners takes place between Russia and Ukraine - Turkish presidential spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. With the mediation of Turkey, another exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine took place, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Russia and Ukraine, with the mediation of Turkey, exchanged 200 prisoners of war.

This exchange, which took place as a result of the intensive diplomatic work of our President, is one of the most important results of the peaceful diplomacy conducted by our country.

Turkey always stands for peace," he wrote.