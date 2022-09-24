Erdogan discusses alternatives to Russia’s Mir payments system

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed meeting in Istanbul on the use of Russian Mir bank cards in the country and possible alternatives to the payment system. The meeting lasted almost six hours and was attended by the heads of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank, as well as heads of leading Turkish banks, Trend reports citing TRT TV channel.

At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made at the meeting.

It was reported earlier that Turkish banks Is Bankasi and Denizbank suspended withdrawal of the Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian Mir payment system.