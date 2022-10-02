Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" of Ukrainian Navy launches in Türkiye

Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" of the Ukrainian Navy launched in Türkiye, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“Had the honor of launching the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette. Its name was chosen in 2021 by President Zelensky. Built in Türkiye, it will serve Ukraine and will be the first ship of its kind in our Navy,” Zelenska posted on Twitter.

Ukraine’s First Lady wished the corvette fair wind, success and victories.

On December 14, 2020, the then Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran signed an agreement with representatives of Turkey on corvette construction technologies transfer.

The Republic of Türkiye started construction of the first corvette for Ukraine in January 2021.

On August 18, by his decree, President Zelensky assigned the name of Hetman Ivan Mazepa to the Ada-class corvette of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.