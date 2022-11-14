Information on woman suspected of bombing in Istanbul being investigated - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. All records and information related to woman suspected in Istanbul bombing are being investigated, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"A woman sits in one of the banks for a certain time, more than 40 minutes, and then leaves. The explosion occurs 1-2 minutes after she leaves the bank," Bozdag said.

The minister said either the woman's bag had a self-exploding device, or someone had detonated it remotely.

According to him, at the moment there is no information about the name of the woman.