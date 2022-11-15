Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported from Türkiye in 11 months

The number of irregular migrants deported from Türkiye since the new year has exceeded 100,000, according to the Directorate General of Migration Management, Trend reports citing Daily News.

Türkiye has deported 101,574 irregular migrants since the beginning of the year as the number of deportations increased by 152 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

The figures increased by 212 percent for Afghani migrants, 32 percent for Pakistanis and 190 percent for migrants with other nationalities.

The number of illegal migrants deported since 2016 reached 427,000. While the deportation success rate is around 10 percent in Europe, this figure reached 69 percent in Türkiye.

A total of 57,174 Afghan citizens were returned to their country this year, including 41,185 with 217 charter flights and nearly 15,989 with scheduled flights.

In addition, a total of 11,195 Pakistanis were deported via two charter flights and scheduled flights.

Thanks to the security measures taken at the border gates, over 248,727 illegal migrants were prevented from entering the country in 2022.