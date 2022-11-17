Italy, Türkiye are main players in Mediterranean - Italian PM

The Italian premier said that Italy and Türkiye are the two main players in the Mediterranean, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Giorgia Meloni's remarks came after the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, where she held a news conference evaluating the summit and her contacts.

Noting that the focus was Mediterranean countries during last week's United Nations climate summit, COP27, which she attended in Egypt's seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Meloni said: "As part of the projection on Mediterranean countries, we had a meeting here, for example, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

"Italy and Türkiye are historically the two main players in the Mediterranean. It is important that the two nations talk to each other in this way, for example, about the energy crisis, for example, about the migration crisis," she said.

Erdogan met with Italian Prime Minister Meloni for the first time after she became Italy's first female prime minister as her right-wing coalition emerged victorious in the general elections on Sept. 25.

Erdogan and Macron also held a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, where they also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.