Türkiye’s military operation in line with law - Turkish Defense Minister

Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Sword into northern Syria and northern Iraq is in line with the international law, respects sovereign rights and territorial integrity of the neighboring countries, targets only terrorists, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Nov. 22, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“With the operation, the dens of terrorists were destroyed, and a great blow was dealt to the traitors who targeted the security of our country and nation,” Akar said in his address in the parliament.

The minister stressed that the operation was within the scope of the right of self-defense specified in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The minister emphasized that the Operation Claw-Sword was the most effective air operation of Türkiye in the recent period.

“It has been the largest, most comprehensive and most effective air operation against the terrorist organization in the recent period,” he said.

“Many shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, warehouses and so-called headquarters belonging to the terrorist organization were destroyed with precision, while many terrorists, including the so-called leaders of the terrorist organization, were neutralized,” Akar added.

There is no ethnic, religious or sectarian discrimination between terrorism and terrorists, he stressed.

“Where the terrorist is, that is where our target is. Everyone has to understand this. We tell all our interlocutors, especially the U.S., that the PKK means the YPG and demand continuously that all kinds of support for terrorists is ceased,” the minister stated.

They observed that the supporters of the illegal PKK group, which the minister said, “came to the point of collapse,” makes “black propaganda at every opportunity” and this time puts forward the “lie” that the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) had used chemical weapons, Akar said.

“As the whole world knows very well, there are no chemical weapons and ammunition in the inventory of the TAF, and no weapons and ammunition prohibited by international law and agreements are ever used,” he stated.

Akar also stated that Türkiye killed a total of 3,585 terrorists this year.