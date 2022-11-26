Turkish president, Pakistani PM inaugurate new ship for Pakistan navy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif jointly inaugurated on Friday a corvette warship, which was built by Türkiye for Pakistan Navy, Trend reports citing Daily News.

In his speech at the launch ceremony in Istanbul, Sharif said the inauguration of PNS Khyber, the third of the four MILGEM corvettes, represents "the deepening of defense cooperation" between the two countries.

The Pakistani leader stressed that the bilateral defense cooperation is for peace, not for war or aggression.

For his part, the Turkish leader lauded the defense cooperation between the two countries, adding that the two countries have been building a robust security and defense partnership on top of deep historical and cultural ties.

Sharif landed in Türkiye earlier on Friday for a two-day visit.

The first corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babar, was launched in Istanbul in August 2021.