Türkiye, Armenia continue normalization of relations – Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia continues to improve, Turkish president's Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with one of the local TV channels on November 29, Trend reports.

He underscored the importance of the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

"We want a basis for peace and prosperity throughout the South Caucasus. The Karabakh conflict has been resolved, and the countries are now establishing engagements without the mediation of third parties. This is of particular importance," Kalin added.