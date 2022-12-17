Türkiye tests its first hypersonic missile

Türkiye’s Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has successfully test-fired the country’s first air-to-surface hypersonic missile, the head of the Baykar UAV maker, Selcuk Bayraktar, has said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Türkiye’s first hypersonic missile TRG-230-IHA, manufactured by the Roketsan company, has successfully struck its target at the distance of 100 km," the official said on Twitter late on Friday.

According to the company, the missile was fired from a drone hovering at the altitude of 7.62 km.

The missile's range varies between 20 and 150 kilometers, the manufacturer said.

Roketsan also designed Türkiye’s first ballistic missile, which was successfully tested in October 2022.