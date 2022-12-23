Current level of Türkiye-EU ties not satisfactory, Erdogan tells Rutte

The current level of ties between Türkiye and the European Union does not benefit either side, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Dutch Premier Mark Rutte in a phone call on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to a statement released by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed during the meeting held over the phone.

During the meeting, Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction that the relations between the two countries gained momentum thanks to the dialogue they established.

Stating that the current state of Türkiye-European Union relations is not in the interest of both sides, Erdoğan said that not surrendering the interests of the European Union to the narrow-minded and vicious goals of one or two member countries will pave the way for a win-win understanding.

He also said Türkiye continues its mediation between Russia and Ukraine at the highest level amid the ongoing war for 10 months.