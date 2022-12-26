Black Sea grain corridor working thanks to Turkish mediation - Erdogan

The Black Sea grain agreement struck between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul earlier this year was thanks to Türkiye’s role as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

He informed that under the landmark deal, Europe received about 44% of grain exported from Ukraine while Türkiye received 16% and African countries 14%.

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to send grain and fertilizers to the least-developed and developing countries, especially in Africa, Erdogan said his country would make sure flour made from Russian grain is sent together with Russia and the U.N. to African countries in need.

In July, Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Centre with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.