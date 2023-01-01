Türkiye's exports climbed to $231 billion in 11 months

In the first 11 months of 2022, Türkiye’s exports amounted to $231 billion, rising 13.9 percent from the same period of last year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The country’s export increased by 2.1 percent in November from a year ago to stand at $21.9 billion.

Imports grew 14 percent on an annual basis to reach $30.7 billion.

Consequently, the country’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $8.76 billion, increasing by nearly 61 percent compared with November 2021.

The export-import coverage ratio declined from 79.8 percent a year ago to 71.4 percent last month.

Excluding energy and gold imports, Türkiye’s imports exhibited an annual increase of 0.4 percent to $20.3 billion.

“The foreign trade surplus, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $175 million in November. Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold imports, the export-import coverage ratio was 100.9 percent,” TÜİK said.

As was the case in the previous months, Germany was Türkiye’s largest export market in November. Data from TÜİK showed that exports to Germany amounted to $1.86 billion. The U.S. ranked second in the top exports market list at $1.45 billion, followed by Iraq at $1.3 billion.

Exports to Russia and the U.K. amounted to $1.16 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

The share of the top five countries in Türkiye’s overall exports was 31.2 percent in November.

The manufacturing sector accounted for 94.2 percent of all exports, while the agriculture sector’s share was 3.7 percent and the mining and quarry’s 1.6 percent.

Imports from Russia stood at $4.68 billion, China came second at $3.1 billion. Last month Türkiye imported $2.24 billion worth of goods from Germany and imports from Switzerland amounted to $2.2 billion.

Imports from Italy were $1.2 billion.