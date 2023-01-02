Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkish president talks growth in export value in 2022

Türkiye Materials 2 January 2023 16:53 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Türkiye’s exports increased last year despite global problems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Erdogan, this figure amounted to $252.2 billion, which is 12.9 percent more than in 2021.

He noted that the increase in production and exports was achieved as a result of the right policy being pursued.

The president reminded that 20 years ago, Türkiye's exports were only $36 billion, and to date this figure has increased by seven times, and the country’s goal is to become one of the top 10 exporting countries.

