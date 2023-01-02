Turkish president talks growth in export value in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Türkiye’s exports increased last year despite global problems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Erdogan, this figure amounted to $252.2 billion, which is 12.9 percent more than in 2021.

He noted that the increase in production and exports was achieved as a result of the right policy being pursued.

The president reminded that 20 years ago, Türkiye's exports were only $36 billion, and to date this figure has increased by seven times, and the country’s goal is to become one of the top 10 exporting countries.