Türkiye wants to see sincerity of Armenia not in words, but in deeds - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted the sincerity of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but Türkiye wants to see this not in words, but in deeds, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a meeting with Turkish citizens in Washington, Trend reports.

According to Cavusoglu, Türkiye has built reliable trilateral and quadrilateral mechanisms with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia in the Middle West-East Corridor issues.

"I hope that Armenia will also take part in this process and take sincere steps towards peace. Unfortunately, we have recently witnessed some negative steps in the negotiations. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are sincere in the issue of normalization," he added.

The Turkish minister has been visiting the US since January 17. He met with Blinken in the framework of the second Ministerial Meeting of the Türkiye -US Strategic Mechanism in the US capital.

During the visit, Cavusoglu is expected to attend the opening of the new office of the Consulate General of Türkiye in Houston. On the last day of the visit, he will meet with the Chairman of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Körösi in New York.